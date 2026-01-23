Wonder Man Review: A Grounded Character Study That Pulls Back The Curtain On The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Back in November of 2023, Marvel Studios announced the "Marvel Spotlight" banner for select series that would focus on more grounded, character-driven stories that wouldn't have a massive impact on the larger narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These would be shows that casual fans could dip into without feeling like they needed to "do homework" to understand what was going on, and launched with the Disney+ series, "Echo."

The latest addition to this series is Destin Daniel Cretton's "Wonder Man," the eight-episode limited series centered on the titular hero, Simon Williams, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. "Wonder Man" follows aspiring actor Simon Williams, who has been grinding in the industry for a decade. He's a talented actor and certainly handsome enough to play a leading man, but his habit of making shoot days run longer with suggestions for different line reads or blocking makes him a nightmare for productions. But after an unlikely meeting with Trevor Slattery at a screening of "Midnight Cowboy" (give a raise to whoever got Disney to sign off on that pull), he learns that a major studio is remaking "Wonder Man," the superhero movie that made him want to become an actor in the first place. There's just one problem: superpowered individuals aren't allowed to be actors.

Wonder Man is generally considered a B-tier hero in the Marvel canon despite possessing A-tier powers of ionic energy, so for casual Marvel fans, this take on the character will become the definitive version in their minds. Fortunately, "Wonder Man" is a grounded, mature character study that pulls back the curtain on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and finally does something to solidify the importance of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," by bringing back Trevor Slattery/The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley).