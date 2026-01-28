Marvel's Wonder Man Has Solved The Biggest Problem In Modern Superhero Stories, And It's Perfect

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1.

Marvel's grounded "Wonder Man" is not your average superhero show. For one, it doesn't feature any superheroes, since Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and DeMarr "Doorman" Davis (Byron Bowers) both pursue acting instead of costumed heroics. Comparing it to other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, the show's winking, comedic tone bears more resemblance to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" than the bombastic antics of, say, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." However, there's another reason for the show's unique nature: "Wonder Man" couldn't care less about the superhero origin story.

Superhero movies have struggled with origin stories for ages. Early MCU films like "Iron Man" and "Captain America: The First Avenger" focused extensively on their titular characters' origins. However, at this stage, even Kevin Feige has had to address the concept of superhero fatigue – and while he doesn't seem worried, watching endless versions of "how [X] got their powers" is getting boring. Fortunately, "Wonder Man" has found a perfect solution to the origin story dilemma: the series outright ignores the origin completely.

At no point do we learn how Simon got his amazing powers, and the closest we get is when the character briefly notes that he doesn't know the answer himself. Doorman's origin doesn't get much more attention. He just comes in contact with some weird goop in a mysterious trash can, and boom! Portal powers. The thing is, this is all perfectly fine. "Wonder Man" understands that the viewers fully expect to see superpowers, and that there's no need to justify where said powers come from beyond the bare minimum. It's a great approach that serves the show well, and could very well crack the origin story problem for the entire franchise.