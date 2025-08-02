Tom Holland Reveals First Look At His Spider-Man: Brand New Day Suit As Filming Begins

From Peter Parker's homemade wrestling costume in 2002's "Spider-Man" to the nanotech Iron Spider Armor in "Avengers: Infinity War," we've seen many variations of the classic Spider-Man costume on the big screen. And while the many costume changes might just be an excuse to sell slightly different action figures for each new movie, it's always interesting the latest spin on the look.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return next summer in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which recently began filming in Glasgow. And since set photos are already leaking, Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures have opted to get out ahead with an official reveal of Holland's Spider-Man costume, via Holland's Instagram page.

The suit looks very similar to the one worn in the "final swing" shot at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and is probably intended to be the same suit in canon. That suit was homemade by Peter using a sewing machine, marking a welcome return to a more tangible-feeling costume after fans grew dissatisfied with Stark Industries' nanotech spider-suits (and their conveniently dissolving headpieces). Still, even if it's not completely new, this is our first proper look at Holland in the costume as opposed to a CGI Spider-Man.