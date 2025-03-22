Spider-Man 4: Here Are 5 Potential Villains For Tom Holland's Marvel Movie

After the billion-dollar hit of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the fourth Tom Holland-led Spidey movie has been surprisingly slow-moving. But it is in the works, and targeting a July 2026 release date. "Spider-Man 4" recently scored a new female lead in actress Sadie Sink, but what about the movie's big bad?

There's been no confirmed villain and, truthfully, the Spider-Man films have already gone through his major adversaries. "No Way Home" even brought back past villains for a multiversal Sinister Six (or, rather, Frightening Five?). That probably cools the chances of us getting a Marvel Cinematic Universe-original Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc. for now.

Kraven the Hunter has been the perennial "they'll definitely do him in the next movie" pick since back when Andrew Garfield was still going to get his "Amazing Spider-Man 3." But Sony instead chose to make a (terrible) "Kraven the Hunter" solo movie, so I doubt they'll want to drag him out again so soon. Similarly, two separate takes on the Rhino both failed to make a positive impression in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and "Kraven the Hunter." Maybe third time's the charm, but Rhino has never been a villain that can hold a full movie on his own.

The masked menace Chameleon was Spider-Man's very first super-villain. But we already had a deceptive villain in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," so Chameleon's master-of-disguise schtick might feel too repetitive yet also watered down compared to Mysterio's illusions. Some of those illusions included Hydro-Man and Molten Man, so count them out as well. Hobgoblin? They already dragged out Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin for round 2 back in "No Way Home," and any new goblin-themed villain is going to fall short next to him. The Clone Saga? If Marvel Studios is wise, they'll steer away from that mess.

So, where does that leave "Spider-Man 4" with picking the proper villain? It's got few options, but certainly not none.