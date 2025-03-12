Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Casts A Stranger Things Star – Let's Guess Which Marvel Character She's Playing

Deadline reports that Sadie Sink has joined the cast of Tom Holland's upcoming fourth Spider-Man film. Sink is a rising star, having broke out with her role as Max Mayfield on "Stranger Things." She's since gone on to make notable appearances in the "Fear Street" films and play a supporting part in Darren Aronofsky's Brendan Fraser comeback vehicle, "The Whale."

The report does not say which character Sink is playing, and it may be more complicated than it appears. Now, Sink's red hair should set off all of your spider-senses. The obvious conclusion is that she'll be playing Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker's famously red-haired girlfriend. But doesn't Tom Holland's Peter already have an MJ?

In the Jon Watts-directed "Spider-Man" trilogy, Holland's Peter Parker got together with Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya). Now, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ended with MJ losing her memories of Peter, and he decided to leave well enough alone. Zendaya's MJ did not look or act much like the classic MJ; she was a cynical loner, not the life of the party or a girl next door. Plus, since her name literally wasn't "Mary Jane," there's some wiggle room to possibly introduce the real Mary Jane Watson, played by Sadie Sink.

Except, Sink has reportedly already been in the running for a different Marvel redhead: Jean Grey of the X-Men.