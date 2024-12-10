Sony's Spider-Man Villain Universe Could Be Dead After Kraven The Hunter

For the last handful of years, Sony has shaken up the superhero movie landscape by expanding the scope of the "Spider-Man" franchise. That has occasionally resulted in truly wonderful things, such as the Oscar-winning hit animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," as well as its sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse." It has also resulted in truly surprising hits, such as Tom Hardy's "Venom" trilogy. It has also, however, brought forth some truly disastrous spin-offs, such as "Morbius" and "Madame Web." And it appears as though the days of these Spidey villain spin-off films may soon be behind us.

"Kraven the Hunter," directed by J.C. Chandor ("Triple Frontier") and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Tenet"), hits theaters this upcoming weekend. According to a new report by The Wrap, the movie might mark the end of the line for these villain-focused films. "They've developed what they want to develop for now," a top talent agent said of Sony's villain films in the report. "It's really about the next 'Spider-Man' film."

Indeed, after the record-shattering success of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland is returning as Peter Parker in the currently untitled "Spider-Man 4," which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"). With the "Venom" trilogy in the rearview mirror following the release of "The Last Dance" earlier this year, it makes every bit of sense for Sony to turn its attention towards a slam dunk $1 billion global grosser.

Another Sony insider spoke to the outlet and said the studio is also focusing on "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," which is the third installment in the animated Mile Morales trilogy, as well as the live-action "Spider-Noir" TV series starring Nicolas Cage in the title role.