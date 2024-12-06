Can Kraven The Hunter Defeat Lord Of The Rings At The Box Office?

An uneven, rollercoaster of a year at the box office is slowly coming to a close. Things couldn't have started worse for theaters in 2024 in the aftermath of last year's dual Hollywood strikes. The release slate through May was downright abysmal and things looked bad. Fortunately, monster hits like "Wicked" and "Moana 2" have helped ensure that we'll finish the year strong. So, can a new Marvel movie and a new adventure in Middle-earth help the cause as well? That's a complicated question but, all the same, "Kraven the Hunter" and "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" will both hit screens on the same day next weekend.

Sony's latest "Spider-Man" spin-off, "Kraven the Hunter" is currently looking at a debut in the $16 to $24 million range. Similarly, Warner Bros.' animated "Lord of the Rings" prequel is expected to bring in between $15 and $24 million on opening weekend, per Box Office Theory. First and foremost, that means we're looking at a very tight race. Second, neither of these numbers are particularly big, especially considering the franchises they respective films are associated with. Unfortunately, we're not looking at "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or "Return of the King" here. Quite the opposite, it seems.

In the case of "Kraven," the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spidey villain of the same name. Sure, hardcore Marvel fans know who Kraven is, but do casual moviegoers care? Perhaps more importantly, "Madame Web" is one of the biggest flops of the year and, coupled with 2022's "Morbius," these Sony Marvel films have started to leave a bad taste in everyone's mouths, the "Venom" trilogy aside.

Meanwhile, "The War of the Rohirrim" is deep into J.R.R. Tolkien lore, and it's also an anime film rather than a live-action return to Middle-earth. It doesn't feature any marquee characters such as Frodo that audiences know. Plus, Amazon's "The Rings of Power" has aired two seasons, providing audiences with "Lord of the Rings" at home. This movie's prospects has always seemed relatively limited.