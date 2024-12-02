You Can Watch The First 8 Minutes Of Sony's Kraven The Hunter Online
Do you remember "Kraven the Hunter," the movie that is coming out next week as part of Sony's ongoing attempt to build a cinematic universe using Spider-Man characters without ever actually showing Spider-Man? Well, Sony would very much like it if you did remember, because, as mentioned, the movie comes out in a week. To celebrate the occasion, the studio has even released the first eight minutes from "Kraven the Hunter" online, providing audiences a taste of what the titular Spider-Man villain looks like in this film (which, again, serves as the latest chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, aka the franchise formerly known as SPUMC).
In case you need a refresher, and honestly, why wouldn't you, here's the deal with Kraven the Hunter. Played by possible future James Bond actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kraven is the son of a former Russian crime boss who is extremely cold and harsh toward his kids. Kraven was not only raised as an expert killer and hunter, but he also seems to have superpowers that result from his DNA being altered after his blood is mixed with that of a lion.
The opening scene of "Kraven the Hunter" (see above) makes it very clear this movie is keeping in line with the SSU in turning villains (or at least anti-heroes) from the "Spider-Man" comic books into pretty much just regular superheroes. Indeed, this sequence is all about Kraven sneaking into a Russian prison just so he can kill a mob boss.
Kraven the Hunter is very violent
The film's opening begins with Kraven being transported to a prison somewhere in Russia. He is surprisingly calm and nonchalant about things, like standing outside in the middle of a snowstorm to pee while a guard tries to warn him that wolves would kill him in minutes. When other prisoners attempt to intimidate him, Kraven either pays them no mind or outright beats the hell out of them with feats of superhuman strength (like lifting a barbell while two adult men are pushing it down on him). He also promises his new roommate that he will not be imprisoned for longer than three days.
Once he causes enough ruckus to be taken to a mob boss in his prison cell, Kraven proceeds to joke about being a John Wick-style mythical hunter feared throughout the criminal underworld. He then takes the tooth out of a tiger pelt rug and proceeds to brutally and graphically kill the mob boss and his lackeys, saying he's here to hunt them since they operate a giant gang that's killed thousands of women and children. Kraven the proceeds to effortlessly escape from the prison and walk into a snowstorm where a plane is hiding to take him away on his next assignment.
Hungry for more of the decidedly R-rated "Kraven the Hunter?" Once again, this is a movie that comes out in a week (on December 13, 2024, to be exact), so you won't have long to wait.