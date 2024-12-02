You Can Watch The First 8 Minutes Of Sony's Kraven The Hunter Online

Do you remember "Kraven the Hunter," the movie that is coming out next week as part of Sony's ongoing attempt to build a cinematic universe using Spider-Man characters without ever actually showing Spider-Man? Well, Sony would very much like it if you did remember, because, as mentioned, the movie comes out in a week. To celebrate the occasion, the studio has even released the first eight minutes from "Kraven the Hunter" online, providing audiences a taste of what the titular Spider-Man villain looks like in this film (which, again, serves as the latest chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, aka the franchise formerly known as SPUMC).

In case you need a refresher, and honestly, why wouldn't you, here's the deal with Kraven the Hunter. Played by possible future James Bond actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kraven is the son of a former Russian crime boss who is extremely cold and harsh toward his kids. Kraven was not only raised as an expert killer and hunter, but he also seems to have superpowers that result from his DNA being altered after his blood is mixed with that of a lion.

The opening scene of "Kraven the Hunter" (see above) makes it very clear this movie is keeping in line with the SSU in turning villains (or at least anti-heroes) from the "Spider-Man" comic books into pretty much just regular superheroes. Indeed, this sequence is all about Kraven sneaking into a Russian prison just so he can kill a mob boss.