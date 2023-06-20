Kraven The Hunter 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Marvel Movie Anti-Hero

Superhero cinema is in a precarious position right now. With DC's movie franchise flailing ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot and the Marvel Cinematic Universe seeing a drop-off in overall popularity, it's easy to claim that the long-mooted "superhero fatigue" is finally settling in. And yet, the recent success of both "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" flies directly in the face of that idea. Audiences, it seems, aren't necessarily burned out on superhero films. They're burned out on superhero films that merely offer more of the same.

This is where "Kraven the Hunter" has an advantage. The latest entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Kick-Ass") as its namesake, a character who has never appeared in a live-action movie before (despite several near-misses in the past). Having learned at least one lesson from "Morbius," Sony is releasing "Kraven" with an R-rating, freeing up the titular character to stab, slash, claw, and bite the noses off of his enemies' faces (!) to his heart's desire. This should also make it easier for "Kraven" to stand out amidst a sea of family-friendly superhero flicks, in addition to playing to the strengths of director J.C. Chandor ("A Most Violent Year," "Triple Frontier") and co-writers Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk — a team whose collective resume includes the profoundly-graphic "Punisher: War Zone" and "Equalizer" films.

Admittedly, Kraven's lack of history in live-action is a double-edged blade. Those not familiar with him from Marvel's comics may find themselves confused (if also intrigued) by the sight of Taylor-Johnson posing like a thirst trap in between casually murdering people with spears and crossbows in the "Kraven" trailer. If that includes you — and, presumably, it does, seeing as you clicked on this article — allow us to help.