The Next James Bond Actor Has To Meet These Requirements

Three years ago, Daniel Craig's time as James Bond came to an end. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time to Die" rather boldly gave Craig's version of Bond a proper ending. With that, all eyes are now on the future. Over the last few years, various rumors, suggestions, and bits of speculation have cropped up regarding who will take over as 007 in the next iteration of the legendary franchise. As of now, nothing has been confirmed by Eon Productions or the film's producers. That said, they do know what they're looking for when it comes to finding Craig's successor, and there are a few key requirements.

In a conversation with The Independent, longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli, daughter of the late Albert "Cuddy" Broccoli, and her brother, Michael G. Wilson, spoke about the future of "James Bond" — specifically, who will play the next Bond on screen. "It's a big decision," Broccoli said while remaining tight-lipped. The outlet did explain, however, that Broccoli and Wilson have made some conditions clear. Those conditions are as follow:

"It will be a man. He'll likely be in his 30s. Whiteness is not a given. And whoever says yes is doing so with the expectation of at least a decade's worth of films."

A few things there. With the actor needing to be in his 30s, that rules out longtime favorites to play Bond like Idris Elba ("Luther") and Tom Hardy ("Venom"). It also rules out the idea of a woman playing Bond, which has been floated in various corners of the internet in the past. The biggest thing is that the actor will be in this for the long haul, which is generally the expectation with anyone who signs on to play 007.