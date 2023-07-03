Surprise, Surprise: Racists Turned Idris Elba Off From Playing James Bond

Cary Joji's Fukunaga's action flick "No Time to Die," the fifth film to feature Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, was initially scheduled for release in 2020, but was delayed until 2021 due to Covid-related lockdowns. At the end of that film, James Bond bravely sacrifices his life to prevent a fleet of missiles from flying out into the world and killing untold thousands. He was also infected with hyper-intelligent nanobots that would have prevented him from ever touching his young daughter or would-be wife, so he was okay with the sacrifice. Bond had never out-and-out perished on camera before, so "No Time to Die" almost seemed poised to bring the James Bond film franchise to a close. This would have made sense, given that the character is a relic of the Cold War and serves less of a political function than he did 60 years ago.

But, no. The credits for "No Time to Die" included the typical tease: James Bond will return. Naturally, speculation began immediately as to what actor should play the new Bond.

One's first instinct might have been to suggest Lashana Lynch, who briefly played an agent with the 007 designation in "No Time to Die." Others suggested the dashing Henry Cavill, who already played a similar spy role in Guy Ritchie's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." (and is poised to do something similar in the upcoming "Argylle"). At the top of the conversation, though, was Idris Elba, star of "The Wire" and "Luther" and quite possibly one of the most handsome men alive.

On the most recent episode of the podcast "SmartLess," Elba talked about how happy he was to be considered for James Bond ... until bigots soured the part for him. The outward racism Elba experienced was too much to bear, and he eventually backed off.