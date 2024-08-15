Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven The Hunter Movie Is Rated R For Two Reasons

The cinematic universe formerly known as SPUMC is coming back to our screens with a double dose of Spider-Man-less movies about villains that are maybe more like heroes. First we'll get "Venom: The Last Dance," which is a terrific title for the last chapter in the love story of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the creature Venom, and then audiences might delight in our first ever live-action Kraven the Hunter in the aptly title "Kraven the Hunter" movie, which just got an exciting and violent new trailer.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as big-game hunter Sergei Nikolaevich Kravinoff, who is probably not going to be referred to by his full name more than twice in the entire movie. Also starring is Sergei's gangster dad played by Russell Crowe, and right there, that's already enough reason to watch this movie. Sergei also has a estranged half-brother named Dmitri (Fred Hechinger), while Ariana DeBose plays his love interest, the voodoo priestess Calypso. Rounding out the cast are Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich, aka Rhino, and Christopher Abbott as the assassin Foreigner.

Aside from a quick look at the new attempt at a live-action Rhino, the trailer is significant for one very refreshing thing — its R rating. The trailer is big on gratuitous, brutal, and graphic violence. This is meant to be the very first R-rated superhero movie produced by the Sony and Marvel partnership, and the reasons for that rating are pretty clear from the written description at the very end of the trailer: "Strong bloody violence, and language."