8 Things Every Lord Of The Rings Fan Needs To Know About War Of The Rohirrim

Before making its grand return to the big screen later this year, Middle-earth invaded New York Comic Con this week and gave attendees a taste of what to expect from "The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim." The very existence of the film marks a first for this franchise. In a narrative and stylistic choice that harkens back to the property's roots with Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated "Lord of the Rings" adaptation and the Rankin-Bass "The Return of the King" two years later, the upcoming movie unfolds entirely as anime. Of course, certain purists may not feel like this style fully lends itself to J.R.R. Tolkien's wonderfully distinct world — particularly one that takes place within the same continuity as Peter Jackson's "Rings" trilogy. But if there's any message that the film's cast and crew are hoping to send, it's that this is the absolute perfect medium for the story being told here.

And what a story it is. Set 200 years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," this saga takes place in the horse-centric country known as Rohan (which the biggest fans could tell you was previously depicted in 2002's "The Two Towers") and revolves around the legend of Helm Hammerhand, King of the Rohirrim and the namesake for the famous fortress Helm's Deep. The downright Shakespearean tale ticks all the boxes for a proper modern take on Tolkien, filled with enough war and tragedy and betrayal to fill out an entire trilogy of movies. When you add in the fact that this will be filtered through the lens of talented Japanese director Kenji Kamiyama, the blank canvass at his disposal suddenly doesn't seem so daunting, after all.

After attending the roughly hour-long NYCC panel (hosted by Tolkien super-fan Stephen Colbert), /Film conducted a series of interviews with the creative team and voice cast afterwards. Here's our biggest takeaways about everything fans need to know about "The War of the Rohirrim."