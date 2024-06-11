The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Footage Reaction: Middle-Earth Goes Anime And It Looks Amazing [Annecy]

"The War of the Rohirrim" is one of our most anticipated movies of the year here at /Film. For me personally, ever since the prospect of a "Lord of the Rings" anime was announced, it's been the most exciting project set in Middle-earth, and it's not even close. When the very first early footage was shown at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival, it only made this project more exciting. Now, dear reader, I have seen about 20 minutes of the film, which is not quite done, but getting close to that point, and it left me as addicted to wanting to see more as Gollum is addicted to the One Ring.

This year's Annecy presentation started with a short video introduction by Peter Jackson, who, together with Fran Walsh, are back to executive produce the project. Jackson expressed his admiration for animators, how they brought Gollum to life, and how the medium is "critical in bringing Professor Tolkien's world to life." The message went from cute to absolute mayhem when it got hijacked by Gollum himself, who started attacking Peter Jackson, "that hack" Andy Serkis, and the animators themselves, shouting profanities, throwing away the camera and threatening the animators in the audience to "animate this, motherf***ers!"

We were then shown the very beginning of the movie, which starts with a big beautiful map of Middle-earth as Éowyn (Miranda Otto) introduces us to Héra, the previously-unnamed daughter of Helm Hammerhand, via voiceover narration. "Don't look for her in the ancient accounts, for there are none," Éowyn warns, as we see a young, hotheaded daughter of Rohan ride a horse to the top of a hill to feed a giant eagle. The footage is accompanied by Stephen Gallagher's score, which uses Howard Shore's incredible Rohirrim theme.