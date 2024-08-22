8 Hidden Details You Missed In The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Trailer

Before "The Lord of the Rings" and before "The Hobbit," there was "The War of the Rohirrim." Merely the first of several new "Rings" movies currently in the pipeline, this animated film is set to bring J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy world to life like we've never seen it before — reinterpreting Middle-earth and its entire iconography through the heightened magic of anime. Warner Bros. debuted the official full-length trailer earlier today after only releasing snippets of footage at exclusive events over the last few years, finally giving animation fans and Tolkien nerds alike plenty of reason to join forces in anticipation of this next grand adventure. The epic tale is set almost 200 years before the events of the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, chronicling a key moment from the history of Rohan and its horse-riding people: the legendary tale of Helm Hammerhand and his war against the marauding Dunlendings.

As with any piece of media related to the franchise these days, however, attention and scrutiny tend to run rampant; and that's certainly no different when it comes to "The War of the Rohirrim." Even beyond the novelty of having an artist as talented as Japanese director Kenji Kamiyama take the reins, the upcoming anime represents a nigh-unprecedented exploration into distant Middle-earth history. Even the biggest Tolkien fans couldn't have anticipated that our first "The Lord of the Rings" movie in a decade would center on this particular slice of lore, let alone the fact that the trailer would come jam-packed with as many deep-cut details as it does. From newcomers to diehards and everyone in between, there's truly something for every type of fan here.

Without further ado, here are our eight biggest takeaways from this "The War of the Rohirrim" trailer footage.