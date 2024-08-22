The War Of The Rohirrim Trailer Gives The Lord Of The Rings The Anime Treatment

Nearly 20 years after "The Return of the King" brought the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy to a close, fans are about to go on yet another adventure in Peter Jackson's distinctive version of Middle-earth — and it's utterly unlike anything we've seen from this franchise before. Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" has provided a welcome return to author J.R.R. Tolkien's groundbreaking fantasy world, but the series remains otherwise unconnected to the films that most audiences consider the definitive adaptations of the source material. That all changes with "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim."

Warner Bros. has finally unleashed the first official trailer for the prequel film (watch above), giving us a chance to sink our teeth into the new footage like Gollum taking a bite out of some fish, raw and wriggling. The official synopsis is as follows:

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg — a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

"The War of the Rohirrim" takes some very familiar imagery and characters from "The Two Towers" to tell a brand-new story with a bold visual language never before seen in Middle-earth. Check out the trailer at the link above!