Nicolas Cage Is Spider-Man Noir In First Set Photos From Live-Action Marvel Series

Hot on the heels of Max's series "The Penguin," another comic book character is getting his own TV show full of rain-soaked city streets and chiaroscuro lighting. After making his voice debut as Spider-Man Noir in the animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Nicolas Cage is making the leap to live-action in "Spider-Noir." The series is currently filming, and it's set to premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video some time next year. "22 Jump Street" co-writer Oren Uziel and "The Punisher" creator Steve Lightfoot are serving as showrunners.

The need to protect plot secrets has confined a lot of comic book shows to working in studios or in remote locations unlikely to be haunted by paparazzi. "Spider-Noir" however, has taken directly to the streets of Los Angeles (which are doubling as the streets of New York), which means we now have our first look at Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man Noir's trademark giant trenchcoat, courtesy of Just Jared.

Spider-Man Noir is a relatively recent addition to the vast multiverse of Spider-People, first appearing in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir collection — basically, a bunch of comic miniseries set in a seedy, film noir-esque alternate universe. In "Into the Spider-Verse," Cage's Spider-Man Noir was part of an eclectic team from across the Spider-Verse that also included a cartoon pig called Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney.

Surprisingly (even to Cage), Spider-Man Noir wasn't in last year's movie sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." He might return in "Beyond the Spider-Verse," but given the delays on that movie we'll probably see him in live-action first. And speaking of action...