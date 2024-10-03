Nicolas Cage Is Spider-Man Noir In First Set Photos From Live-Action Marvel Series
Hot on the heels of Max's series "The Penguin," another comic book character is getting his own TV show full of rain-soaked city streets and chiaroscuro lighting. After making his voice debut as Spider-Man Noir in the animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Nicolas Cage is making the leap to live-action in "Spider-Noir." The series is currently filming, and it's set to premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video some time next year. "22 Jump Street" co-writer Oren Uziel and "The Punisher" creator Steve Lightfoot are serving as showrunners.
The need to protect plot secrets has confined a lot of comic book shows to working in studios or in remote locations unlikely to be haunted by paparazzi. "Spider-Noir" however, has taken directly to the streets of Los Angeles (which are doubling as the streets of New York), which means we now have our first look at Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man Noir's trademark giant trenchcoat, courtesy of Just Jared.
We have photos of Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir on the set of his new series, "Spider-Noir."
Click ⬇️ to see the photos from the scene: https://t.co/H2XryHlJ2K
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 2, 2024
Spider-Man Noir is a relatively recent addition to the vast multiverse of Spider-People, first appearing in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir collection — basically, a bunch of comic miniseries set in a seedy, film noir-esque alternate universe. In "Into the Spider-Verse," Cage's Spider-Man Noir was part of an eclectic team from across the Spider-Verse that also included a cartoon pig called Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney.
Surprisingly (even to Cage), Spider-Man Noir wasn't in last year's movie sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." He might return in "Beyond the Spider-Verse," but given the delays on that movie we'll probably see him in live-action first. And speaking of action...
Spider-Man Noir casts a long shadow in set footage
Filming on the streets of Los Angeles also attracted the attention of local stringer Scott Lane for Chasing Reality OSTV, who stopped to shoot the set while on the hunt for breaking news. The "Nightcrawler" vibes of the live commentary are very much on theme, but fortunately, Nicolas Cage doesn't suffer any gruesome injuries — though there is a slightly hairy moment where it looks like an awning might collapse on him.
The most interesting footage (which was shot outside the Talmadge apartment building in Koreatown) shows Spider-Man Noir descending the fire escape with a single super-bright light pointed at him, casting massive shadows across the side of the building. It's pretty unusual to see a Spider-Person using a fire escape as anything other than a handy perching spot, but Noir uses the ladders in a decidedly spider-like way that definitely looks cool, even if it doesn't maximize the use of his superpowers.
The 1930s-era cars in the footage point to the period setting of "Spider-Man Noir." To borrow the character's summary of his day-to-day life from "Into the Spider-Verse, "It's 1933, and I'm a private eye. I like to drink egg creams, and I like to fight Nazis ... a lot." Also, "Sometimes I let matches burn down to my fingertips just to feel something, anything." Here's the official logline:
The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero.
"Spider-Noir" will also star Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and Li Jun Li. There's no official release date yet, but a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere seems likely.