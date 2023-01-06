Nicolas Cage Won't Return As Spider-Man Noir In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, And He's Not Sure Why

When 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" burst onto the scene and instantly established itself as a new fan-favorite spin on the classic superhero, many considered it to be the result of a perfect storm of timing, inspiration, and creativity. For one thing, remember just how uncertain and pieced-together the entire production of the film really was. Had it come out just a few years later, the multiverse novelty of it all might have worn thin already. And incredibly enough, it came at a time when the casting of Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir (of all characters!) could be properly appreciated for the stroke of genius that it was.

Now that Cage's stock has risen ever higher, thanks to projects like "Pig," "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent," and most recently the inspired choice to have him embody Dracula himself in "Renfield," one would have assumed that his involvement in the "Spider-Verse" sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse," would be a given. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case... and not even Cage is 100% sure of the reasons why.

In an interview with Screen Rant (via Comic Book), the actor couldn't hide his disappointment at the prospect of being left out of the action this time around: