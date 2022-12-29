Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is 'Definitely More Insane' Than The First Movie

There is no denying that 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a game-changer for both the animation and superhero game. This was cinematic excellence on every level, so much so that it has cemented itself as one of the most beloved superhero movies ever made at this point. That being the case, next summer's sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," is highly anticipated, to say the very least. To add a bit of fuel to the fire? Producers/writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are hyping up the sequel as even more insane than its predecessor.

The duo recently spoke with The Wrap about the sequel in a piece celebrating 20 years of Sony Pictures Animation. During the conversion, Miller explained, "The things that we're doing in this new 'Spider-Verse' movie are breaking the pipelines all over again. But everyone's excited about it and not just terrified." Lord then went on to add, "It's definitely more insane. We finally made some people nervous. I feel like we've done our job."

Even with two trailers for the film out in the world, remarkably little has been revealed. We haven't even seen The Spot, the new villain, in action. The latest trailer featured a great deal of recycled footage from the first movie, so it's clear that they are keeping many secrets well-guarded. But this vague talk of insanity is enough to make fans raise an eyebrow, to be certain.