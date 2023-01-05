Renfield Trailer: Nicolas Cage And Nicholas Hoult Are In A Toxic Relationship

As a wise man once said: "I'm a vampire! I'm a vampire! I'm a vampire!" That man was Nicolas Cage, and in Chris McKay's upcoming horror-comedy "Renfield" he's playing not just any vampire, but the most famous vampire of all time: Dracula. If "What We Do in the Shadows" has taught us anything, it's that vampires do not like doing their own housework, so Cage will also be accompanied by his faithful familiar, the eponymous Renfield (Nicholas Hoult).

Speaking to Empire, Cage described the movie as having "a comedic, pop art attitude," and fans of the actor's notoriously unfettered (or "nouveau shamanic," as Cage himself describes it) approach to acting are eagerly looking forward to seeing him let loose as the classic movie monster. "It's a large studio picture so I wanted to play with: 'What can I get away with here?'" Cage told Empire. "If you're playing Dracula, you have a lot of latitude."

Now, we can finally get a little taste of Dracula and Renfield's rather unhealthy relationship, as Universal has dropped the first trailer for "Renfield."