Kraven The Hunter's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Another Disaster For Sony's Marvel Movies

How is Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) faring? Well, there's plenty of artistry and appeal in the animated entries "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its equally dazzling sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse." There's also the widespread popularity of the much-loved "Venom" trilogy, which sets a decent example for Sony's focus on Spider-Man villains from the Marvel Comics. However, other spin-offs within this subcategory have failed to impress critics and audiences alike, with "Morbius" and "Madame Web" managing to completely destroy the excitement surrounding Sony's live-action Spider-Man villains. Will J.C. Chandor's "Kraven the Hunter" be able to break this unlucky streak and pave a new path forward? This does not seem probable, as "Kraven the Hunter" might mark the end of the line for Sony's Spider-Man villain universe.

A quick look at first reactions to "Kraven the Hunter" will make it clear that the collective critical verdict leans towards the negative. While some critics have praised the uncompromising brutality embodied by the central character (hence the film's R rating), others have underlined its lack of sincerity and disinterest in telling a story with stakes that matter. The Rotten Tomatoes score for the film stands at a measly 14% at the time of this writing, with "Madame Web" taking the crown for the lowest-rated SSU film with an 11% on the Tomatometer. Naturally, this is bad news for Sony, as the fate of its Spider-Man villain-focused flicks rests on "Kraven" being a commercial success, and on top of the poor reaction, the movie isn't tracking too well at the box office, especially considering it has a budget that exceeds the $100 million range.

Box office expectations aside, what exactly can you expect from "Kraven the Hunter?" Let's take a took.