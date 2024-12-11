Kraven The Hunter Review: Sony's Spider-Man Villain Movie Is Stupid But Entertaining

There is a scene in J.C. Chandor's slovenly superhero thriller "Kraven the Hunter" wherein the ab-tastic title character (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) explains his superhero name to the casually overwhelmed Calypso (Ariana DeBose). His real name is Sergei Kravinoff, but he has become such a notorious assassin among the Russian mob that he has earned the mythical nickname of "The Hunter." He also explains that one can indeed call him Sergei, but that he prefers Kraven. "With a K," he says. It's one of the douchiest things any superhero or supervillain has said in a mainstream blockbuster, including the two that starred Jared Leto.

But then, Taylor-Johnson somehow gets away with it. The actor infuses the absurd character of Kraven with such a brash confidence, that we kind of forgive his off-putting arrogance. As we see throughout the film, Kraven is so capable a killer, and dispatches bad guys with such aplomb, that his arrogance is well-deserved. This is not a superhero story about an arrogant youth learning humility, but a supervillain story of an arrogant a-hole who is charming and handsome enough (complete with an impressive 8-pack) to remain arrogant. You want to hate Kraven, but you kind of can't.

Sadly, the film around the title hero is hot garbage. "Kraven the Hunter" is an incoherent, incompetent gallimaufry of worn-down superhero tropes that have been hastily shoved toward an audience the filmmakers know they've long ago lost. The writing is bad. The editing is bad. In some scenes, one cannot understand the dialogue through a combination of bad sound and Moose-and-Squirrel-level Russian accents. In one of the film's many, many exposition dumps, Ariana DeBose seemingly had her mouth digitally manipulated to deliver new dialogue.

But, like "Madame Web," the badness of "Kraven" — paired with the blustering confidence of the lead character — lends it a certain kind of whimsical, let's-all-have-a-chuckle charm. "Kraven" sucks, but one can still have a good time. Many of the critics at my screening were certainly having a ball laughing at the movie.