Daily Podcast: The Future Of The Ghostbusters Franchise

Animated Feature Film Sony Pictures Animation is in development with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan on an animated feature film based on the Ghostbusters IP. The creative team behind the project includes directors Chris Prynoski (executive producer, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe) and Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania), and writer Brenda Hsueh (supervising producer, Disjointed). The film is part of the expanding Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since become a mega-pop culture phenomenon culminating in last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Reitman and Kenan will confirm what the end credits of Ghostbusters: Afterlife hinted at – that the live action sequel will return to the original films' New York City and Firehouse setting.

Ghostbusters VR Academy Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), in association with Ghost Corps, will announce Ghostbusters VR Academy, a new, fully immersive training simulator broken up into two distinct games, set in the world of Ghostbusters. Published by SPVR and developed by HOLOGATE, the worldwide leader in compact location-based virtual reality entertainment, Ghostbusters VR Academy will be available globally for HOLOGATE's ARENA and BLITZ platforms at over 400 locations by the end of 2022.

Ghostbusters Comic Book Series By Dark Horse Acclaimed comic book company Dark Horse Comics will work with Reitman and Kenan on a Ghostbusters comic book series that will help bridge the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the upcoming sequel.

Hasbro Ivan Reitman Figurines Hasbro will present two Ivan Reitman figurines as part of the Ghostbusters Day festivities on the lot. One of them will be given to Ghost Corp so that it can remain permanently on display in their office and the second figurine will be given to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to be auctioned off for a fundraising event. Both figurines will be in special boxes and have certificates of authenticity.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix's Animated Series Earlier today, it was announced that Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are in development on an all-new animated series based on the beloved Ghostbusters IP, which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan are attached to the series as Executive Producers.



