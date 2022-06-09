Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Will Be Set In New York City, New Animated Film Also In The Works

Forget Morbin,' it's all about Bustin' at Sony Pictures now. The studio is going all-in on the "Ghostbusters" franchise after 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a legacy-quel that delivered where it counted at the box office, grossing $204.6 million on a $75 million budget. As part of Ghostbusters Day yesterday, which marks the annual release of the very first "Ghostbusters" movie on June 8, 1984, the studio re-confirmed its plans to move forward with a sequel to "Afterlife" along with announcing an animated "Ghostbusters" movie and a new cartoon series that will stream on Netflix.

If you're feeling a sense of déjà vu, it might be because you recall that Sony previously revealed it was working on an animated "Ghostbusters" film all the way back in 2015. By the look of it, however, this newly-announced animated movie is unrelated to that earlier one. At the very least, it has a whole-new creative team, with Jennifer Kluska ("Hotel Transylvania: Transformania") and "Big Mouth" producer Chris Prynoski directing from a script by Brenda Hsueh ("How I Met Your Mother," "Mr. Corman").

Gil Kenan, who co-wrote "Afterlife," is overseeing development on the animated "Ghostbusters" film with "Afterlife" director Jason Reitman, having gotten his own start by helming the well-received 2006 animated haunted house comedy movie "Monster House." The film is described as being "part of the expanding 'Ghostbusters' universe," suggesting it may focus primarily on never-before seen characters and specters in the franchise. (That's what I'm hoping for, anyway. Might as well be cautiously optimistic, yes?)