New Ghostbusters Animated Series Coming To Netflix From Afterlife Team

Of course, this is far from the first animated "Ghostbusters" series. The first of its kind was "The Real Ghostbusters," which aired for a whopping 140 episodes from 1986 to 1991. The beloved series mostly ran on ABC and later in syndication. The series followed the original "Ghostbusters" team in far more outlandish adventures with a variety of spooks, specters, and ghosts. Following that show in the late '90s came "Extreme Ghostbusters" (seen above), which only aired for 40 episodes. Egon Spengler, the original protagonist for the franchise, was the star of that series, which also introduced completely new college-aged characters taking on the paranormal.

The very first "Ghostbusters" film was directed by Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, in 1984. The movie starred Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, and it went on to spawn several sequels and reboots over the years. "Ghostbusters 2," which featured the original cast and was helmed by the original creatives, was released in 1989. In 2014, Paul Feig, known for creating "Freaks and Geeks," directed the well-received reboot, which brought a new cast of female characters in at the helm. Six years later, Jason Reitman directed "Afterlife," which was also received positively and also performed well at the box office.

As of now, it's not clear what the new "Ghostbusters" animated series will be about. There have been no official announcements regarding a "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel, so maybe this animated series will pick up where the movie left off? Or perhaps it will act as an interstitial before another movie comes along. Then again, it could follow in the footsteps of "Extreme Ghostbusters" and give us something with mostly new characters. Stay tuned for more information.