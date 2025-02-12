Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Is Doing Justice To A Villain The MCU Forgot

Spoilers for "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" follow.

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episode 7, "Scorpion Rising," sees Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) facing his greatest challenge yet — and nearly losing his life to it. That challenge's name is Mac Gargan (Jonathan Medina), leader of a criminal gang called the Scorpions. The season had been building up a gang war between the Scorpions and their rivals, the 1 & 10th Street gang, represented by Peter's friend (and future enemy) Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd).

Episode 6, "Duel with the Devil," ended with the Scorpions discovering their rivals' hideout, and Mac getting fitted with green scorpion themed armor, complete with a stinger tail, by Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy). The Scorpion springs his trap in the following episode. Spider-Man intervenes, but nothing he throws at Gargan keeps him down. Proving the tail isn't just for show, Scorpion stabs Spider-Man through his shoulder. Spider-Man is left bleeding out as the Scorpion approaches, forcing Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) to save Peter by sending an automated glider. (The kind that a certain Goblin-themed villain might ride around on in the near future.)

Of course, Gargan/Scorpion has a long Marvel Comics history, debuting way back during the original Stan Lee/Steve Ditko run of "Amazing Spider-Man."

Marvel Comics

In some ways Scorpion is a pretty typical Spider-Man villain. He wears a green costume, contrasting Spidey's own red-and-blue suit, and is themed after an animal. The choice of creature is especially pertinent with him, though: scorpions prey on spiders.

Scorpion's creation is also tied to Spider-Man's greatest nemesis — J. Jonah Jameson! In "Amazing Spider-Man" #20, Gargan is a private investigator hired by Jameson to find dirt on Spider-Man. When he fails, Jameson instead offers him the chance to personally destroy Spider-Man with the strength-enhancing Scorpion suit, designed by one Dr. Farley Stillwell. Scorpion is ultimately defeated when Spider-Man rips off his tail — we'll see if their rematch ends the same way in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."

Scorpion is one of the most prolific Spider-Man villains who still hasn't been the main villain of a live-action movie. The closest was Mac Gargan (played by Michael Mando) making a cameo in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that seemed to tease a larger role in a sequel. As of yet, though, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scorpion still hasn't sprouted his stinger tail.