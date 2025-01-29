The Marvel Heroes & Villains You Missed In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

This article contains spoilers for "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episodes 1 and 2.

The alternate-universe Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" lives in a world that has plenty of superheroes and villains, but there's a chance that viewers won't even realize just how many of them are running around on this version of Earth. The show practically throws Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) at its audience, while the alien Strange fights (Kellen Goff) is carrying a distinctly Venom-like symbiote. Likewise, Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) and his son Harry (Zeno Robinson) both turn up with sartorial allusions to their respective Green Goblin personas. This universe's version of Curt "The Lizard" Connors, Dr. Connors (Zehra Fazal), is also quite recognizable from her signature lab coat and missing arm.

However, you may not have noticed that many seemingly inconspicuous civilians and supporting characters are also based on Marvel superheroes and villains. In fact, the two-episode premiere of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" rolls out so many stealthy super-characters that it beggars belief. The following list is a brief look at such figures, and while it's unlikely to be fully comprehensive, it's a good starting point for character-spotting. After reading this, it's easy to start suspecting that even the unassuming Coach Grayfield (Roger Craig Smith) will eventually turn out to be this universe's version of the NFL SuperPro.

