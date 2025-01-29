The Marvel Heroes & Villains You Missed In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
This article contains spoilers for "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episodes 1 and 2.
The alternate-universe Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" lives in a world that has plenty of superheroes and villains, but there's a chance that viewers won't even realize just how many of them are running around on this version of Earth. The show practically throws Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) at its audience, while the alien Strange fights (Kellen Goff) is carrying a distinctly Venom-like symbiote. Likewise, Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) and his son Harry (Zeno Robinson) both turn up with sartorial allusions to their respective Green Goblin personas. This universe's version of Curt "The Lizard" Connors, Dr. Connors (Zehra Fazal), is also quite recognizable from her signature lab coat and missing arm.
However, you may not have noticed that many seemingly inconspicuous civilians and supporting characters are also based on Marvel superheroes and villains. In fact, the two-episode premiere of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" rolls out so many stealthy super-characters that it beggars belief. The following list is a brief look at such figures, and while it's unlikely to be fully comprehensive, it's a good starting point for character-spotting. After reading this, it's easy to start suspecting that even the unassuming Coach Grayfield (Roger Craig Smith) will eventually turn out to be this universe's version of the NFL SuperPro.
Nico Minoru
Grace Song's Nico Minoru is Peter Parker's good buddy and, based on the first two episodes, seems to be serve as the archetypal cynical best friend with heavy goth undertones. There's a chance that she's more than meets the eye, though. Her Earth-616 counterpart is a magically-powered hero known as Sister Grimm, whose most prominent TV appearance to date is in "Marvel's Exiles." There, Nico is played by Lyrica Okano.
If you want to find out more about her, /Film also has a longer rundown of Nico Minoru on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and her Marvel history.
Lonnie Lincoln
Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd) initially comes across as a potential jock antagonist for Peter, Flash Thompson-style. However, he soon turns out to be an extremely good dude who befriends Peter and even has a secret of his own — despite his popularity and success, he actually comes from a far less affluent neighborhood than you'd assume.
Nice as Lonnie may seem, trouble could be brewing on the horizon. After all, he shares his name with ruthless Spider-Man villain Tombstone, who's affiliated with organized crime and gains superpowers from exposure to a dangerous chemical.
Pearl Pangan
Cathy Ang's Pearl Pangan is Peter's former babysitter and his secret crush. Her athletic physique also suggests that she either might be or will become the show's version of Marvel's Wave. A talented swimmer with super-strength and powers that focus on controlling water, Wave is a member of the Agents of Atlas superteam. The character is not usually all that affiliated with Spider-Man, but she's also the exact kind of little-known individual "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" seems to hold in high esteem.
Amadeus Cho
Oscorp intern Amadeus Cho (Aleks Le) is very, very sure that he's amazing and doesn't mind telling it to everyone who listens. That's because he's the show's take on one of the most intelligent characters in Marvel's history.
In the comics, Cho's smarts end up throwing him in the middle of numerous superpowered conflicts, and he's not content to stay on the sidelines, either. In fact, he becomes one of Marvel's many Hulks — the intelligent and, well, let's just say somewhat self-centered Totally Awesome Hulk, aka Brawn. Interestingly, this version of the character is also associated with the Agents of Atlas and even leads the team.
Asha
Asha (Erica Luttrell) is a friendly and supportive member of Peter's Oscorp intern team, and as her Wakandan accent may give away, she's not your average student. Apart from being smart enough to be in Oscorp's intern program and hailing from Black Panther's secretive country with hyper-advanced technology, Asha may also have or gain the benefit of very real superpowers. Her comic book counterpart is a metahuman with light-themed abilities that enable her to turn herself borderline invisible to the ordinary eye, and she can also use light in a variety of offensive and defensive ways.
Jeanne Foucault
The cool middle ground between the friendly Asha and the braggadocious Amadeus Cho, Jeanne Foucault (Anjali Kuanpeni) is the fourth member of Peter's Oscorp youth group. She's a self-assured and slightly aloof figure who seems to be somewhat unimpressed with the bumbling Peter, which is right in line with her comics version, who uses the alias Finesse.
Finesse is a mysterious woman with physical and mental abilities that enable her to figure out, understand, memorize, and perform just about any task, be it a complex martial arts skill or a genius-level scientific study. Her superpower is effectively the ability to learn just about anything at amazing speeds, and she's able to retain all that she's ever learned. Unfortunately, a side effect of all this is social ineptitude, what with so few others being able to keep up with her.
Bentley Whittman
Bentley Whittman may be voiced by Paul F. Tompkins, but don't expect him to display any Mr. Peanutbutter-style fluffiness. The borderline hostile senior Oscorp scientist practically drips vinegar as he puts his unwanted array of interns to work, his methods at total odds with the far more pleasant Dr. Connors.
Of course, Dr. Whittman is a comic book supervillain. Granted, it's yet to be seen whether the show's version turns out to be one, but he's nevertheless quite obviously based on the Fantastic Four enemy of the same name — a gadgeteer genius who likes to go by the name Wizard.
Butane
Spider-Man fights his first real supervillain in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episode 2, but who exactly is this flamethrower-wielding pyromaniac? Hilariously, the show that has no trouble rolling out versions of Spider-Man's greatest enemies in supportive roles decides on using the super-obscure Butane (Jake Green) as his first opponent.
This version of the character relies on wrist-mounted flamethrowers and flame-resistant gear, which makes him markedly different form Butane's Earth-616 counterpart, whose fire powers come from a twisted reality-bender called Mad Jim Jaspers. Still, this Butane turns out to be a fairly formidable villain ... even though Spider-Man ends up spending the majority of their fight rescuing small animals from his flames.
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing in batches of two on Wednesdays.