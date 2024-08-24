What The Cable And Domino Actors Said About Being Left Out Of Deadpool & Wolverine

Josh Brolin famously played Thanos in multiple MCU movies leading up to 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," but he also found time to appear in Fox's cinematic Marvel enterprise. Just a year before the Mad Titan met his demise at the hands of Iron Man in "Endgame," Brolin played Cable in "Deadpool 2." The super soldier from the future begins as a villain but eventually teams up with Deadpool, surviving the events of the movie, seemingly to set up his return in a future installment. Unfortunately, that future installment was not "Deadpool & Wolverine," which doesn't feature Brolin in any way.

The real reason Josh Brolin wasn't in "Deadpool & Wolverine"? Well, Co-writer Paul Wernick told IndieWire that the idea was to use "characters who didn't get their proper ending at Fox to pay tribute to them." Wernick added that Brolin's Cable "was just in 'Deadpool 2'" and that he is likely to "appear in the Fox-Marvel mash-up universe at some point." All of which meant Brolin was never approached for the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman team-up in the first place.

But the 56-year-old doesn't seem to worried about it. Brolin spoke to Bingeworthy host Mike DeAngelo about not being in the movie, despite the fact that he's listed on the IMDB page for "Deadpool & Wolverine." He said: "I so wanted to be in that movie," adding:

"[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than [Prime Video series] 'Outer Range' will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I'm involved with or what I'm not involved with —the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

Still, Brolin doesn't seem bitter about not being asked to return, with the actor going on to tell DeAngelo that he's "absolutely in love with" Hugh Jackman, adding "I just think the coming together of [these characters] is just fantastic."