The Real Reason Josh Brolin's Cable Wasn't In Deadpool & Wolverine

Hey, did you know "Deadpool & Wolverine" has cameos? Of course you did, because this movie is so stuffed with guest appearances that it is, as /Film's Chris Evangelista put it, a disappointing cameo-fest. Whether you were actually disappointed by the sheer level of cameo-ism on display in the movie will depend on several factors, such as how much of a Marvel fan you are and how seriously you take the film. Viewed as a light-hearted piece of box office entertainment, the constant guest spots can actually make "Deadpool & Wolverine" a grand old time at the movies, especially if you're a fan of the erstwhile 20th Century Fox Marvel films.

Part-way through the movie, it essentially becomes an homage to the now defunct universe established by Fox, which was subsumed by Disney back in 2019. That means we got cameos from an impressive array of Fox Marvel stars, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Dafne Keen's X-23, and the main event for every kid '90s kid who grew up watching Wesley Snipes as the most badass vampire hunter on the big screen: Blade.

With this absolute orgy of cameos, it might seem odd to note that certain people didn't make the cut. Writers Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy seemingly managed to get everyone fans could have hoped for. But there were, indeed, exceptions. Where was James McAvoy's Professor X, or Patrick Stewart's version for that matter? Where was James Marsden's Cyclops, or Halle Berry's Storm? Come to think of it, why wasn't Josh Brolin's Cable in this movie? He'd just appeared in "Deadpool 2" prior to this film, so what gives?