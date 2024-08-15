Here's Why Halle Berry's Storm Wasn't In Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds wasn't going to hold anything back when it came time for Deadpool's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A big part of his triumphant MCU debut was packing "Deadpool & Wolverine" with some of the biggest and best cameos yet seen in a Marvel film. The movie is positively brimming with guest appearances, from Channing Tatum's Gambit to Henry Cavill's "Cavillrine" — a cameo that some would argue proves Cavill has been in the wrong superhero universe the whole time.

But aside from these fun "what if" guest spots, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was also concerned with paying tribute to the now-shuttered Fox Marvel Universe. Prior to Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, the studio was cranking out X-Men movies left and right, and gave rise to Hugh Jackman's mighty Logan/Wolverine in the process. If Ryan Reynolds was going to bring Jackman out of Wolverine retirement for his big MCU debut, he might as well turn the whole thing into an homage to the Fox era — which is exactly what he tried to do.

Unfortunately, not everyone from the erstwhile Fox universe made the cut. Notably absent from "Deadpool & Wolverine" were James Marsden's Cyclops, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Halle Berry's Storm — all fan-favorites from the X-Men movies, and all missing from Reynolds' and director Shawn Levy's celebration of that Fox period. But why? Well, it seems we now at least have an idea as to why Berry wasn't onboard.