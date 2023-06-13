Bummer: Zazie Beetz Isn't Returning As Domino In Deadpool 3

Historically, actors have to be extremely tight-lipped when it comes to their potential involvement in major franchises. It's simply not worth the risk to spoil a big reveal or announce the return for a character before the studio is ready to make that news public. The same goes for acclaimed actor Zazie Beetz, who, up until now, hasn't said whether or not she will be returning as Domino in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."

After the announcement that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the threequel after years of constant poking and prodding by actor Ryan Reynolds to join forces with Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool, it seemed that any additional team-ups were unlikely. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case, with Beetz recently confirming that Domino will not return after her highly memorable appearance in "Deadpool 2."

During the red carpet premiere for Steven Soderbergh's upcoming Max series "Full Circle" at the Tribeca Film Festival, Beetz was asked if the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike was effecting Reynold's ability to improvise on the set of the new film. "Well I'm actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don't know what they're doing [about improvisation]. I'm assuming they're probably taking a pause. I'm excited to watch it," she told Decider.

With "Deadpool 3" reportedly already in production, Reynolds will not be able to use the natural gift he has for ad-libbing that makes the Merc with a Mouth such a perfect fit for the actor. Without a writer on set, the WGA does not allow for any sudden changes in the script, forcing Reynolds to stick to what's already on the page.