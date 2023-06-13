Bummer: Zazie Beetz Isn't Returning As Domino In Deadpool 3
Historically, actors have to be extremely tight-lipped when it comes to their potential involvement in major franchises. It's simply not worth the risk to spoil a big reveal or announce the return for a character before the studio is ready to make that news public. The same goes for acclaimed actor Zazie Beetz, who, up until now, hasn't said whether or not she will be returning as Domino in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."
After the announcement that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the threequel after years of constant poking and prodding by actor Ryan Reynolds to join forces with Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool, it seemed that any additional team-ups were unlikely. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case, with Beetz recently confirming that Domino will not return after her highly memorable appearance in "Deadpool 2."
During the red carpet premiere for Steven Soderbergh's upcoming Max series "Full Circle" at the Tribeca Film Festival, Beetz was asked if the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike was effecting Reynold's ability to improvise on the set of the new film. "Well I'm actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don't know what they're doing [about improvisation]. I'm assuming they're probably taking a pause. I'm excited to watch it," she told Decider.
With "Deadpool 3" reportedly already in production, Reynolds will not be able to use the natural gift he has for ad-libbing that makes the Merc with a Mouth such a perfect fit for the actor. Without a writer on set, the WGA does not allow for any sudden changes in the script, forcing Reynolds to stick to what's already on the page.
Domino will be missed but not forgotten
Admittedly, "Deadpool 3" is already shaping up to have the largest cast of any "Deadpool" film to date, so there may just not have been enough room for Domino. This time around, Deadpool is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), allowing for a plethora of existing MCU characters to make an entrance. The addition of Logan/Wolverine alone is going to take up a lot of screen time in a story that sees two of the most popular comic book characters ever teaming up to take down a common enemy.
Hot off his remarkable performance as Tom in "Succession," it's possible actor Matthew Macfayden may be the main villain of "Deadpool 3," with Ryan Reynolds seemingly confirming that MacFayden has a major role. "I think Matthew Macfayden is probably one of the most interesting actors working today," he told etalk CTV (via TikTok). "And the fact that he's going to be on our 'Deadpool' set each and every day is kind of nerve-wracking for me."
In addition to Hugh Jackman and MacFayden, rumor has it Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) from "Loki" will make an appearance. Emma Corrin ("The Crown") is also on board in a mystery role. Meanwhile, Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapicic) are all set to return, which doesn't exactly leave much room for Domino.
It's also possible that Domino's unique powers — allowing her to manipulate reality to appear as though she's the "luckiest" superhero alive — simply didn't lend themselves to the story for the jam-packed "Deadpool 3." Hopefully, in the future, Zazie Beetz can reprise the character, joining her companions in the MCU.
"Deadpool 3" will release on May 3, 2024, as part of Disney's newly-reshuffled slate.