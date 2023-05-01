Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite Deadpool 2 Character

According to Deadline, Rob Delaney will reprise his role as Peter, the least exceptional member of Deadpool's X-Force. Unlike the rest of his colleagues, Peter has no superpowers. He is just a regular dude. How can he be of help to Deadpool in his latest mission? He can start by not getting killed, as he did during the disastrous parachute mission in "Deadpool 2."

In a film series as unremittingly silly as this one, there's very little reason to justify the return of a dead character. However, if you stuck around for the end credits of the sequel, you'll recall that Deadpool used Cable's time-sliding doohickey to reverse a multitude of past mistakes. One of these reversals entailed saving Peter. So for you logic sticklers out there, that's how Delaney's everyday hero (who, to date, has done nothing heroic save for dying) can return.

Again, it's a long wait until November 8, 2024 (and it could be even longer if Marvel Studios pulls another one of their patented schedule reshuffles), but I'm eager to see how/if they expand Peter's role beyond a one-joke premise — and if he'll survive. Perhaps "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy can convince Brad Pitt to make another three-second cameo as the also-quite-dead Vanisher. When it comes to the irreverent "Deadpool" movies, all you can expect is the unexpected.