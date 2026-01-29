Who Is DeMarr 'Doorman' Davis? Marvel's Wonder Man Episode 4 Character Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Wonder Man."
In "Wonder Man," Simon (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is terrified of embracing his superpowers. This fear is more complicated than his tragic circumstances, as public knowledge of his abilities also means the end of his budding Hollywood career. When Trevor (Ben Kingsley) asks why this would be the case, Simon mentions DeMarr "Doorman" Davis, the individual responsible for the Doorman clause that bans superpowered folks from Hollywood. Episode 4 provides us with the necessary context, revealing that DeMarr (Byron Bowers) used to be a doorman at a nightclub. DeMarr makes a great first impression, as he comes off as humble and amicable, while seeming content with his life.
One night, DeMarr comes in contact with a mystical puddle of goo in an alleyway and is sucked right into it. After experiencing inexplicable phenomena, DeMarr realizes that he can literally become a portal and allow matter to pass through him. He is forced to use this ability when the nightclub's patrons get accidentally locked inside during a fire, using his body as a literal door to transport everyone to safety. Actor Josh Gad (!) is one of the survivors, and he expresses his gratitude by hiring DeMarr as his assistant. While this act of kindness changes DeMarr's life for the better, things take a nosedive right after he makes a cameo in Gad's heist film, "Cash Grab."
"Cash Grab" is successful, as DeMarr's cameo as Doorman is the film's deus ex machina, where he portals the characters out of a secured vault. After becoming an overnight sensation, DeMarr starts making appearances as Doorman in talk shows and commercials, but is unable to recreate the success that came with "Cash Grab." We see DeMarr spiral and become an alcoholic in the course of a few months.
Wonder Man revamps Doorman's comic book origins to great effect
DeMarr/Doorman was introduced with unique teleportation-based abilities in John Byrne's "West Coast Avengers" (Vol. 2) #46. After he responded to an ad for "costumed adventurers" (posted by Mr. Immortal), Doorman became a member of the Great Lakes Avengers. While this group was initially perceived as an off-brand version of the Avengers, Hawkeye and Mockingbird ended up training these well-meaning superheroes later on. In terms of superhero costuming, Doorman dons a full body suit and a cape, with a diamond-shaped pattern placed over where his eyes should be. In "Wonder Man," we see DeMarr wear this comic-accurate costume during his "Cash Grab" cameo, even though his origins and eventual fate are markedly different in the series.
Tragedy strikes on the set of "Cash Grab 2," as DeMarr comes to work extremely drunk. During a scene where Gad's character is supposed to pass through DeMarr and emerge unscathed on the other side, DeMarr starts feeling sick. This hampers the concentration required to stabilize the portal in his body, which is why Gad accidentally gets swallowed up and doesn't emerge on the other side. This incident led to the creation of the Doorman clause, forbidding superheroes from Hollywood due to the potential danger they pose to everyone on set. Simon's dilemma becomes clearer as the episode ends, making it clear that his fears of being discovered are not unfounded.
In the comics, Doorman sacrifices himself valiantly and is brought back to life, after which he becomes the herald of Oblivion. While this fate is much more exciting and positive than the one in "Wonder Man," the series filters DeMarr's story through the lens of industry satire, and how superheroes undergo intense suffering despite being built different.
"Wonder Man" is currently streaming on Disney+.