Who Is DeMarr 'Doorman' Davis? Marvel's Wonder Man Episode 4 Character Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Wonder Man."

In "Wonder Man," Simon (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is terrified of embracing his superpowers. This fear is more complicated than his tragic circumstances, as public knowledge of his abilities also means the end of his budding Hollywood career. When Trevor (Ben Kingsley) asks why this would be the case, Simon mentions DeMarr "Doorman" Davis, the individual responsible for the Doorman clause that bans superpowered folks from Hollywood. Episode 4 provides us with the necessary context, revealing that DeMarr (Byron Bowers) used to be a doorman at a nightclub. DeMarr makes a great first impression, as he comes off as humble and amicable, while seeming content with his life.

One night, DeMarr comes in contact with a mystical puddle of goo in an alleyway and is sucked right into it. After experiencing inexplicable phenomena, DeMarr realizes that he can literally become a portal and allow matter to pass through him. He is forced to use this ability when the nightclub's patrons get accidentally locked inside during a fire, using his body as a literal door to transport everyone to safety. Actor Josh Gad (!) is one of the survivors, and he expresses his gratitude by hiring DeMarr as his assistant. While this act of kindness changes DeMarr's life for the better, things take a nosedive right after he makes a cameo in Gad's heist film, "Cash Grab."

"Cash Grab" is successful, as DeMarr's cameo as Doorman is the film's deus ex machina, where he portals the characters out of a secured vault. After becoming an overnight sensation, DeMarr starts making appearances as Doorman in talk shows and commercials, but is unable to recreate the success that came with "Cash Grab." We see DeMarr spiral and become an alcoholic in the course of a few months.