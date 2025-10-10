Marvel's Wonder Man Footage Directly Targets The Biggest Superhero Complaint

Fans have been waiting for more footage from the Disney+ show "Wonder Man" for quite a while, with news of the somewhat complicated superhero getting his own series (starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man) all the way back in 2022. That footage is finally here (see below), and while it's only a minute long, it does give us an interesting little taste of what "Wonder Man" might actually be about.

The Wonder Man character has gone through all kinds of changes throughout his Marvel Comics history. He started as the nepo baby of an arms dealer, but has more recently been a super-powered actor and stuntman. He's an even lesser-known superhero than the leads for Marvel Cinematic Universe series like "Moon Knight" and "Ms. Marvel," though that also gives "Wonder Man" the opportunity to get creative and bold with its storytelling.

It appears that's exactly what the show is doing. In fact, "Wonder Man" appears to be Marvel's response to shows like "Peacemaker" and "The Boys," providing a meta-commentary on superhero media, although I doubt it's going to be quite as critical as either of those shows (given this is still the MCU). In the footage for "Wonder Man," however, we see the director of a new "Wonder Man" movie, Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić — yes, the evil Boravian President, Vasil Ghurkos, from James Gunn's "Superman"), talking about reboot the franchise and addressing the most common criticism of superhero stories directly: "Why one more superhero film?" It also shows Williams watching Kovak's interview as he's asked about casting, and we see that the original Wonder Man was white. If Marvel is going to have a show that addresses not only superhero fatigue but also potentially fan reactions to a Black actor playing a historically white role, it could be something meaningful.