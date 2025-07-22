Marvel's Wonder Man Series Is Borrowing An Underrated Peacemaker Marketing Gimmick

Optimism is a major vibe in superhero stories right now. "Superman" decided that hope is punk rock, and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" presents a bright, poppy, retro-future version of the past that frankly seems alien at this point. Despite some corners of the internet constantly claiming that everything sucks, there are reasons to feel good on TV, at the movies, and all around us. Getting this injection of hope can be infectious, and Marvel fans who opened themselves up to a little positivity might have been surprised to see Wonder Man on the carpet for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" this week, and what that appearance teases about the nature of his upcoming Disney+ series. "Wonder Man" is borrowing a bit of the approach DC used with "Peacemaker" and that show's real-world marketing gimmick, and it could be a sign of what's under the hood with the next MCU TV show.

Marvel's social media channels were all geared towards "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" this week, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's stroll onto the blue carpet was somewhat unexpected, even more so once people realized he was doing interviews in character as his Marvel hero, Simon Williams, who's an actor with superpowers trying to play a superhero. "Wonder Man" doesn't land on Disney+ for months, but this appearance served as a little wink that there's something else the MCU has up its sleeve for 2025, and this time things are going to get a little meta, which is something that provides a clear identity for the series. Marvel's Instagram account highlighted Williams heading into the new movie in their stories, and asked about him getting the opportunity to play "Wonder Man," and apparently this iteration is just the latest version of the character.

Abdul-Mateen II, as Williams, replied, "You know, I grew up a really big fan of Wonder Man, a really big fan of comics. It was actually the first movie that I saw in theaters with my father, when I was very young. And, you know, I left the theater that day wanting to be a super hero. So, this is amazing, and this is a beautiful full circle feeling for me."