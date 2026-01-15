Vic Michaelis Is The Next Comedy Superstar – But The Cool Kids Already Know That

Trying to explain why Vic Michaelis is so brilliant is like trying to explain the distilled comedy genius of Bugs Bunny. The nonbinary trickster god who serves as the host of the ridiculously popular improvised interview show "Very Important People" on Dropout, Michaelis' brand of humor is as absurd as it is lacking in ego. Michaels plays a fictionalized version of themself as host of "VIP," tasked with conducting a talk show interview with a fellow improv comedian who is covered head to toe in transformative costuming — ranging from sentient hot dog mothers to zombie megachurch owners turned soup moguls. Michaelis is often at their funniest trying to maintain control of their larger-than-life interview subjects.

For the show to work, Michaelis has to let ideas breathe instead of rushing to the next joke, and somehow keep things on the rails without breaking character. A good comedic performer can make an audience laugh without ever making it look like work, and like Bugs Bunny, Michaelis makes it look easy.

If you're already embedded in the world of Dropout, this isn't new. During the final regular season episode of the best comedy series on streaming, "Game Changer," they were voted as the Honorary President. Only a month into 2026, and Michaelis is having their biggest year yet. "It's the strangest feeling in the world to work as an actor doing random stuff for so long and then to have some of the most important projects that have ever come out all come out within a five-day spread of each other," they tell me. In the middle of "VIP" season 3, the home release of the film "D(e)AD," and the start of the Peacock series "Ponies," the time for the world to get on the Vic Michaelis train is now.