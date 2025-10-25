The 10 Best Shows On Dropout, Ranked
Lately, it seems like all people can talk about is the recent bad news for all American media. With an overabundance of corporate-owned cable networks and countless, near-identical streamers flooding the market, it's as if there's nowhere for audiences to find ethically-sourced content. Well, without further do, let us recommend to you one remaining bastion of feel-good entertainment: Dropout, the streaming service born from the ashes of CollegeHumor that's been providing their subscribers with ad-free, exclusive content since they launched in 2018.
Capitalizing on the independent comedy empire's success in unscripted content involving improv and sketch comedians, CollegeHumor folded into Dropout, which is now run by Sam Reich, a longtime director and performer at CollegeHumor who also hosts several of their biggest series. It has since become a breeding ground for the best of the best in Internet comedy, with even some of SNL's new season 51 cast members being recruited after regular appearances on Dropout shows.
Assuming that the streamer continues its hot streak of creating viral content, Dropout will only become even more relevant as a new launchpad for aspiring comedians and future stars in Hollywood. Already, their shows boast talented comics like Lisa Gilroy, Jacob Wysocki, Ify Nwadiwe, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. In case you've been out of the loop on just what shows are must-watches on Dropout, these are our recommendations, but be warned: Watching any of these shows might make you incredibly addicted to waiting for more to drop.
Here are the best shows on Dropout.
Troopers
If we have to start somewhere, why not start at the beginning? "Troopers" was one of CollegeHumor's first web series to show off their impressive ambition back in 2011. It stars Sam Reich and Josh Ruben as Rich and Larry, respectively, a pair of incompetent soldiers working for the evil Dread Lord Sinister (Luke Sholl), a galactic emperor. Obviously, the series is a parody of "Star Wars," with soon-to-be television star Aubrey Plaza playing a recurring guest role as The Princess, sporting a different, unrealistic hairdo in each appearance.
Aside from being a charming spoof on many tropes from "Star Wars" and other similar sci-fi franchises, "Troopers" became something of a franchise of its own for CollegeHumor and Dropout. After two seasons of its original web series, it was rebooted in 2019 featuring a whole new cast of CollegeHumor regulars, including Siobhan Thompson, Ally Beardsley, and Zac Oyama. But fret not, those who miss Reich and Ruben's dim-witted trooper duo, as they reprised their roles in an animated miniseries in 2020, "Troopers: Animated."
No one would consider "Troopers" to be one of Aubrey Plaza's best TV shows, but for what it is and how early in the history of the Internet it released, it's a great foray into the future of Dropout as a brand. Additionally, compared to many of the other Dropout shows on this list, the original "Troopers" is one of the few that's entirely available to watch for free on YouTube!
Kingpin Katie
Katie Marovitch is a veteran of Dropout at this point, having written and starred the Webby-nominated sketch "I Don't See Race" as well as hosted shows like "The Rank Room." In 2019, she also created, wrote, and starred in her own scripted series for Dropout, titled "Kingpin Katie," which is one of the few shows like "Breaking Bad" you can binge-watch today, given that the entire series is roughly just over 2 hours in length.
Inspired by a recurring joke among Dropout videos that Marovitch is addicted to cocaine, "Kingpin Katie" re-imagines her as an incompetent drug dealer, but rather than feel like a cheap parody of shows like "Breaking Bad," "Kingpin Katie" has genuine laughs, heart, and wit that makes it stand on its own. What especially works about the web series is its pacing, which begins as a sitcom-esque exploration into Katie, a genuine sketch comedy writer, trying to kick her addiction, before it slowly spirals into some pretty nuanced crime drama moments.
Though some felt that the show was mostly carried by Marovitch's writing and performance, it's clear that Dropout made a smart move giving this comedienne her own series to shine in. It's a bit of a different kind of show than many of the others on this list, given that it's tightly scripted, but watching it might endear you to some of the eclectic cast members who'd soon become regulars over on Dropout.
Um, Actually
"Um, Actually" is a game show by nerds, for nerds, about... nerddom? The show originated as a web series in 2015, hosted by Mike Trapp, but it has evolved alongside Dropout, and as of 2024, it's now hosted by Dropout regular Ify Nwadiwe. The conceit of "Um, Actually" is a "Jeopardy"-esque game show in which three contestants must suss out what is incorrect about a statement made about pop culture, from "Lord of the Rings" lore to deep cut comic book storylines to binge-worthy television shows.
Part of the fun of "Um, Actually" is seeing contestants become frustrated by the increasingly obscure statements meant to trick them, as if players aren't already on their toes with the additional rule that every answer must begin with the phrase "um, actually..." or it will not be accepted as correct. For Dropout regulars and professional nerds like Brennan Lee Mulligan, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson, the game can at times feel so catered to their niche interests as it is designed to provoke them into anger.
Of the episodes that stand out the most to fans, there have been several themed episodes focused on topics like reality TV, musical theater, and children's entertainment that are incredibly fun to watch. Additionally, any chance that "Um, Actually" had of getting stale in the 10 years since it debuted on CollegeHumor has gone out the door the second Trapp stepped aside and let Nwadiwe host, given how well he's performed as a contestant in the past.
A Message from the CEO
While some may categorize Dropout's content as coming before or after their merging with Dropout (B.D, and A.D.), real fans know the actual nexus point in the company's history is the hiring on Brennan Lee Mulligan (B.B, and A.B.). A frequent performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade, Mulligan was scouted by CollegeHumor as a writer before quickly become on-camera talent and contributing greatly to the franchise's future. Now, he serves as an executive producer on many of their biggest shows.
Despite Mulligan's success, it's hard to find a show better suited to his talents than the web series "A Message from the CEO," in which Mulligan plays the CEO of a company who's been in the news for various PR crises. Addressing camera directly, Mulligan's CEO usually devolves from concise, professional decorum addressing his employees to borderline psychotic outrage. The best examples of Mulligan's performances in these sketches include the bitter CEO of Skype and the financially struggling CEO of MoviePass, but our personal favorite is him playing the CEO of Oreo, desperately begging his own company to stop making new types of Oreos.
If you're already a subscriber, then you probably know that Brennan Lee Mulligan is one of the reasons why Dropout is the best streaming service, as he's the master of improvised rants and scathing social commentary. "A Message from the CEO," as infrequently-released as it is, is essentially a vehicle for Mulligan to do the comedy he's best at.
Dirty Laundry
Dropout has featured over 50 recurring comedians on their shows, and that's not even counting special guests and adjacent performers from the likes of Smosh, The Try Guys, and StarKid. It can be hard to get to know each and every single one of the faces on Dropout, but luckily, one of their most fun shows does exactly that. "Dirty Laundry" is hosted by Lily Du, featuring a panel of four comedians who must discuss and vote on who among them are confessing to various secrets.
While it's far from the spectacle of Dropout's masterclasses in low-budget filmmaking, "Dirty Laundry" excels based on the chemistry of its contestants, which can vary between longtime co-workers and complete strangers. Across the five seasons of "Dirty Laundry," some fan-favorites of Dropout have only appeared once, like Brennan Lee Mulligan, Vic Michaelis, or Anna Garcia. But easily the best quality of "Dirty Laundry" is that the lack of repetition of contestants keeps the game feeling fun and fresh.
In addition to the reveal of secrets, CollegeHumor veteran Grant O'Brien co-hosts as the show's resident mixologist, providing the cast with drinks and also utilizing the show's intermissions to offer up his own recipes for making cocktails both familiar and unique. While some of these shows are designed to essentially torment its cast, "Dirty Laundry" is a fun change of pace in giving them a relaxing atmosphere to learn more about each other.
Total Forgiveness
How far would you be willing to go to pay off your student debts? For Ally Beardsley and Grant O'Brien, the answer may surprise you. "Total Forgiveness" released on Dropout in 2019 and centers on Beardsley and O'Brien teaming up for a series of challenges, with completion of each earning them money to pay off their school loans. With each episodes, the challenges go from uncomfortable albeit harmless (eating spicy food, exposing teenage diaries) to borderline psychologically damaging (public defecation, singing the national anthem at an actual football game).
Yet, as cringeworthy and stressful as some of these challenges are (for not only Beardsley and O'Brien, but the audience as well), it results in some genuinely heartwarming moments, especially as the two comedians near the end of their student loan forgiveness. Many fans consider it to be one of the best shows the platform has put out, while others have found some of the challenges genuinely disheartening to watch, such as O'Brien being forced to sell many of his actual possessions at a flea market.
But in a media landscape where reality TV is traditionally inauthentic and repetitive, seeing two good people face their fears for the chance at absolving their student loans shines a light on how grueling it is for the layperson to pay off their debts. Especially considering how much of a punching bag O'Brien is amongst the Dropout cast, seeing them rally behind him is enough to bring a tear to the eye.
Make Some Noise
Before "Make Some Noise" was its own show, it was a recurring episode format on Dropout's other game show, "Game Changer." Given its popularity and broad appeal to all kinds of comedy fans outside of Dropout's regular audience, in 2022 it was spun-off, keeping a lot of the same elements from its "Game Changer" versions. In "Make Some Noise," hosted by Dropout CEO Sam Reich, a panel of comedians are given prompts they must use to improvise a character or scene either by themselves or alongside their fellow contestants, and are rewarded points by Reich at random.
As one of Dropout's most beloved game shows, "Make Some Noise" has produced many iconic moments among its performers. There's new "SNL" hire Jeremy Culhane's "Mr. Beastiality," Ross Bryant's stellar promo of the McDonalds "MacBeth" sandwich, and Vic Michaelis and Jacob Wysocki's saga of Mr. Mayonnaise, the deli store owner who won't let you not order mayo on your sandwich.
Over its three seasons, "Make Some Noise" has courted some improv comedy greats, including Paul F. Tompkins, Ben Schwartz, and Wayne Brady. It's easily the most endlessly rewatchable show in Dropout's library, as you'll always re-discover an incredibly hilarious scene or character you've forgotten about. Of course, it's also another great display of the Dropout casts' chemistry with one another, as there's no combination of improvisers on "Make Some Noise" that doesn't result in some truly laugh out loud moments.
Dimension 20
"Dimension 20" is perhaps the Dropout series that Brennan Lee Mulligan is best known for, as it combines his adept skill at improv comedy with his deep passion for "Dungeons & Dragons". Since premiering in 2018, there have been 26 (yes, 26) seasons of "Dimension 20," each featuring a different roster of improvisers and Dropout cast members who embark on a tabletop role-playing journey curated by Mulligan, with settings including "Fantasy High," a John Hughes-esque high school, and "Candia," a Candy Land-inspired feudal nation.
Given its endless combinations of cast members, premises, and the improvisation inherent to tabletop RPGs in general, "Dimension 20" has become a flagship series for Dropout, with each episode providing several hours' worth of content that can be watched at the edge of your seat, or put on in the background like a podcast. There's even been seasons where Mulligan has given up hosting duties to fellow DMs Aabria Iyengar and Matthew Mercer.
On top of the success of "Dimension 20" as a web series, it also provided the most intense pop culture experience of 2025. Despite its modest beginnings, the Dropout crew took the show on the road to massive arenas like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, letting the series' epic adventures feel right at home with a packed audience of thousands watching and cheering on the heroes. If that's not proof that there's something truly magic about what Dropout has found in Brennan Lee Mulligan, I don't know what is.
Game Changer
If any show on Dropout.tv could be categorized as psychological torture, it'd be "Game Changer." The game show, hosted by Dropout CEO Sam Reich since 2019, started off humbly by promising new rules to the game each episode, meaning contestants have no idea what they're in for. As Reich himself says every episode: "The only way to learn is by playing, the only way to win is by learning, and the only way to begin is by beginning."
However, as "Game Changer" has continued on, the ambition of Reich has only gotten bigger and bigger. In the beginning, the rules of the game could be as simple as "Brennan Lee Mulligan can't win," or "Sam Says," in which players must obey the rules of "Simon Says" or risk losing points. Its most recent season in particular is a masterclass of tormenting your friends, as Sam forces players to complete challenges over the course of a calendar year, compete in a game of "Survivor," and even centered an entire episode around teeing up improviser Jacob Wysocki to win $100,000.
In competition with some of the best binge-worthy TV shows you could watch right now, every episode of "Game Changer" has several iconic moments for each of its cast members, as they both descend into madness and rise above their own expectations for themselves. It'd be difficult for any Dropout show to outdo it... but there is one we have to tip our hats to.
Very Important People
Vic Michaelis has only been a presence on Dropout since 2022, but they've quickly proven themselves to be one of the brightest comedic talents the streaming service has to offer, even appearing in Izzy Roland's 2025 comedy proving that independent cinema is still alive. Michaelis' talent has only been proven more and more potent with the release of "Very Important People," a soft-reboot of Dropout's series "Hello, My Name Is...," in which comedians are blindly put into extensive prosthetics and makeup to be interviewed in-character by Michaelis. Simply put, the series is an absolute masterclass in improv comedy and character work.
Among the series' best episodes include Zac Oyama's first appearance as Tommy Shriggly, a men's mental health guru, or Ally Beardsley playing one of the Three Little Pigs who has controversial opinions on vaccines. Its second season boasted incredible guest stars like Bobby Moynihan and Chris Redd from "Saturday Night Live," comedians John Early and Kate Berlant, and actress Nicole Byer.
However, the real star here is the host, who is quick-witted and adept at "yes-and"-ing any type of character that's put in front of them. It might not be as ambitious in scale as "Game Changer" or as epic in its narrative as "Dimension 20," but it's a series that will likely never get stale all thanks to Dropout putting their eggs into one Vic Michaelis-shaped basket. As Michaelis says, "We all have a story, and some stories need to be shared with the world."