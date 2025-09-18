ABC Has Pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live, And This Is Bad News For All American Media

[UPDATE: Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate group, has announced on social media, "Sinclair will not lift the suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability. Sinclair also call upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, Sinclair asks Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA." Additionally, Sinclair's ABC stations will air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" timeslot. This update has been added without writer or editor comment.]

Apparently, the guy behind "Mean Tweets" is officially too edgy for primetime. In a move that reeks of political theater more than public service, ABC has pulled its hit late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from its lineup "indefinitely." According to Variety, the decision came after Nexstar Media — one of the country's largest local TV station owners — said that they "intended to pre-empt airings" of the show following Kimmel's blunt remarks about his opinion on the right-wing exploitation of Charlie Kirk's death. ABC responded by pulling the show altogether.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend," Kimmel said on his Monday night monologue, "with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who [allegedly] murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and everything they can to score political points from it." He also mocked Trump's wildly off-topic response when a reporter asked about Kirk's death during an interview, because the commander in chief quickly pivoted to bragging about a White House ballroom starting construction.

"We strongly object to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk," Nexstar stated, vowing to replace the show with more agreeable programming, presumably shows with a lower risk of ruffling feathers. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened action against ABC, then publicly applauded Nexstar's censorship play. "Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest," Carr declared, as if silencing a late-night talk show's incredibly tame remarks somehow serves democracy.

Criticism, commentary, and yes, comedy, are all forms of protected speech. Pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off the air is an excessive act of censorship, a cowardly act from a major broadcaster bowing to pressure, and allowing the supposed champions of "free speech" to lead the charge in shutting up people they don't like. This should horrify everyone, regardless of political alignment.