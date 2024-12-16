Aubrey Plaza's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

It's always a delight to see someone as peculiar as Aubrey Plaza make it big. Known for her deadpan affect and zany antics, Plaza has made a name for herself in the industry through both her comedic and dramatic roles. Indeed, though she is best known for her sardonic sense of humor and stony expression, she's shown us her range in recent years, mobilizing her natural intensity for a fascinating assortment of roles. From starring in Francis Ford Coppola's divisive "Megalopolis" to voicing a cat named Tardar Sauce in "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever," Plaza's projects run the gamut.

Plaza's fans know that her talk show appearances are just as delightful as her films and television shows. Remember when she got up on the desk and licked Stephen Colbert's face? Or when she went full witch for Seth Meyers? But, as wonderful as Plaza's public persona is, we're here today to talk about her work as an actor. Her recent turn as a characteristically morbid character in "Agatha All Along" got us thinking – which of Plaza's films and television shows take the cake? Ranking Plaza's best roles is a difficult task, but someone's got to do it. Don't hex us, Aubrey, we love all your work, but here are our top ten favorites.