Aubrey Plaza's Sci-Fi Comedy With 90% On Rotten Tomatoes Finds Success On Prime Video

Aubrey Plaza's newest movie is officially a critical success — which also means the studio behind the super popular film, Amazon, is pretty happy right now. (No, it's not "Megalopolis," hard as that may be to believe.)

In "My Old Ass," we first meet the movie's protagonist Elliott as her younger self played by Maisy Stella as she prepares to take hallucinogenic mushrooms with her friends; when she does, she "meets" her 39-year-old self played by Plaza (who recently stunned audiences on the Marvel series "Agatha All Along"). When Older Elliott dispenses some advice — including a strangely specific note to stay away from some boy named Chad — younger Elliot is suspicious at first but realizes that following it actually helps her solve some critical problems, so she starts seeking out her older counterpart to try and get through her younger years unscathed. (Also, Elliot can text Older Elliott, and she saves her in her phone as "My Old Ass," hence the movie's title.)

"My Old Ass" is funny, unexpectedly emotional, and features two outstanding central performances from Plaza and Stella. Clearly, critics agree; the movie is sitting pretty with a 90% rating on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes with a consensus that reads, "A humorous cocktail with a twist of coming-of-age drama, 'My Old Ass' doesn't throw out the wisdom with the reckless abandon of youth and the effects are hallucinogenic." So what do individual critics think of the film?