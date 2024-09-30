5 Reasons Why Megalopolis Flopped At The Box Office

Francis Ford Coppola literally spent decades trying to get his passion project "Megalopolis" made. Eventually, the legendary director behind classics such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" decided to hell with it and financed the epic tale himself. After all these years, the film finally hit theaters this past weekend. Unfortunately for Coppola, it was met with a very muted response from moviegoers. While there are several big qualifiers here, the film bombed on opening weekend and there is little reason to believe that things will get better in the coming weeks.

"Megalopolis" opened to an estimated $4 million domestically on just over 1,850 screens, failing to crack the top five on the charts and debuting in sixth place. It placed behind "Speak No Evil" ($4.3 million) in its third weekend and the Indian import "Devara Part 1" ($5.6 million). That opening figure was also well below already modest expectations, as the film was tracking in the $5-8 million range. Coppola's Roman Epic set in an imagined version of modern America carries a massive $120 million production budget, which doesn't account for marketing. So, to be certain, Coppola stands to lose a lot of money here.

What went wrong, exactly? Why is this different from the average blockbuster flop produced by a Hollywood studio? Why were general audiences so disinterested in Coppola's long-gestating return to the big screen? We're going to break down the biggest reasons that "Megalopolis" flopped at the box office. Let's get into it.