My Old Ass Review: Aubrey Plaza & Maisy Stella Are A Comedic & Dramatic Force In This Pleasant Surprise

The fact that "My Old Ass" feels like so much more than the sum of its parts is due in no small part to Plaza and Stella as its two dynamic leads. The film clearly hopes that Millennial and Gen Z audiences alike will come for the big name actor and stay for the newcomer's captivating turn in her feature debut. Plaza adds a burst of star power as the older version of our main character, grounding this story in something real and meaningful. But it's Stella as the teenaged Elliott who's a legitimate revelation in the double-sided role, practically forcing the hands of Park, director of photography Kristen Correll, and editor Jennifer Vecchiarello to keep the camera trained on her expressive face at almost all times. And every time the storyline circles back around to embrace some of the tropes it's attempting to reinvent — be it the occasional clunky bit of dialogue or the unmistakably white, privileged, and cisgender perspective that dominates the proceedings — it helps that Park has such a charismatic tool at her disposal. This keeps viewers invested and glued to the screen throughout its briskly-paced 89-minute runtime.

But even as developments build to what seems like a fairly typical climax, Park makes sure to throw in a wrinkle or two too significant to spoil here. Rest assured that Plaza and Stella have at least one more heartrending scene together that won't leave anyone with a dry eye, regardless of whether you're fortunate enough to watch this in a theater or streaming in your living room. In fact, one can easily imagine this movie becoming a sleepover staple among teens at home for years to come, one where laugh-out-loud references to "Little Women" (Greta Gerwig's remake, of course), "Euphoria," and one particularly entertaining ode to Justin Bieber will hit squarely in the bullseye of their intended targets.

Through it all, "My Old Ass" never loses sight of the big picture. Park weaves together theme, plot, and emotion through various montages with the skill of much more established filmmakers, knowing precisely when to tap the brakes and let scenes breathe for maximum impact. Best of all, she manages to capture what it's like to look back at our lives with the benefit of hindsight ... and, most importantly, to do so without regrets. Few movies in recent memory have a better grasp of what coming of age is really like, that it can be an intimidating and downright frightening endeavor at the best of times. But even if we were magically given a glimpse into our own future, there's something admirable at the heart of this story — that growing up and allowing ourselves to become who we're meant to be isn't so bad, after all.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

"My Old Ass" will be released in limited theaters September 13, 2024, followed by its streaming debut on Prime Video September 27, 2024.