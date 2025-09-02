Everything You Need To Know About SNL's New Season 51 Cast Members

"Saturday Night Live" is really shaking things up for season 51. Following the star-studded 50th anniversary season that just wrapped up in spring 2025, several cast members will not be returning to the show, ranging from the more recent addition Michael Longfellow to longtime performer Heidi Gardner. However, that's not stopping showrunner Lorne Michaels from bringing in some new talent to the late night sketch show.

NBC just announced the newest members of the "SNL" cast for the upcoming 51st season. Five new comedians are being added to the roster, including one who "SNL" fans will already be quite familiar with.

Ben Marshall has joined the cast of "SNL" as a featured player, after spending the last few years creating pre-taped sketches for the series alongside his Please Don't Destroy cohorts John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. But he's not the only one. "SNL" has also brought on comedians Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska as featured players, and they each come with their own comedy accolades.

Let's break down everything you need to know about the new "SNL" season 51 cast members below.