Why Heidi Gardner Left SNL After 8 Seasons

Leading up to the 51st season of "Saturday Night Live" premiere on October 4, 2025, showrunner Lorne Michaels teased a "shake-up" at the late night sketch show (via Puck). After making good on that promise by axing cast members like Devon Walker, the Norm Macdonald-esque Michael Longfellow, and single season featured player Emil Wakim, one of the biggest changes yet came with word that longtime cast member Heidi Gardner would not be returning to "SNL."

Vulture was the first to report on Heidi Gardner's departure from "SNL." As for the reasoning, it's not clear whether Gardner wasn't asked back or if she chose to leave the show after eight seasons. However, we're betting it's the latter, especially since Gardner has been popping up in a variety of other projects in recent years.

While enjoying her time at "SNL," Gardner landed a key supporting role on the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," not to mention a role in Adam Sandler's Netflix basketball drama "Hustle." She also acted as one of the judges on the HBO Max competition series "Second Chance Stage" in 2024, so she's had no shortage of opportunities outside of "SNL," and leaving the series will give her much more time to pursue other projects.

At "SNL," once cast members hit five seasons, along with getting a raise, their chances of leaving the series increase — typically because their profile is also getting bigger outside of the show. Gardner has been a longtime fan favorite, and she's likely reached the point where she's accomplished everything she can at the show, and it's time to move on.

Let's take a look back at some of Gardner's best bits from "SNL" over the years.