Why Devon Walker Left SNL

Devon Walker, who joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2022, is leaving the show behind ... but if you ask the man himself, there's no need to feel sorry about the situation. The actor and comedian broke the news via an Instagram Stories post, which assured his followers that the departure from the NBC comedy juggernaut is something to celebrate:

"Just to be clear, this is good news!! It was just time for me to do something different. Please don't be hitting me with the 'I'm so sorry,' we're not on that at ALL. Sometimes, mom and dad just don't see things eye to eye. I'll talk about the whole thing on @myfavoritelyricspod sometime soon."

Many "SNL" stars have had a rough time working on the show over the years. However, this message seems to leave Walker's fans with the knowledge that he has exited the show and is happy about it. Still, there's a hint that at least some type of falling out may have taken place behind the scenes. While Walker will no doubt follow up on the promise to eventually discuss things further on his "My Favorite Lyrics" podcast, he also gave a few specific reasons for parting ways with "Saturday Night Live." Let's take a closer look at them.