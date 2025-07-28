12 SNL Stars Who Had A Rough Time Working On The Sketch Comedy Show

Earlier this year, "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded anniversary special on NBC. Among all the best moments from the "SNL 50" anniversary special, one that might stick out to casual fans of the show is the SNL Digital Short in which Bowen Yang and Andy Samberg sing about the fact that "everyone who ever worked at 'SNL' had anxiety."

The reason this short's premise may be surprising is that "Saturday Night Live" seems like the dream job. However, if you keep up with any of its stars after they leave the show, a lot of them have been open about how difficult of a workplace it really is. Little sleep, tons of pressure, and the eyeballs of America on you can ruin the fun for even the most beloved "SNL" stars.

For these 12 former cast members of "SNL," they owe a lot to Lorne Michaels and NBC, and they may even have a lot of fond memories of their time on the show. However, they also have admitted to struggling a lot with various aspects of working in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Center, whether it's outdated office politics or their own mental health. At the very least, great comedy came from all of them.