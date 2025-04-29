One Seinfeld Star Made The NBC Sitcom A Success, According To Jerry Seinfeld

It's hard to imagine Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld's hit sitcom "Seinfeld" missing any one of its four lead characters. Jerry (Seinfeld) was the shallow and neurotic one. George (Jason Alexander) was the shallow and neurotic one. Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was the shallow and neurotic one. And Kramer (Michael Richards) was the shallow and neurotic one with the get-rich-quick schemes. Each of the four actors was nominated for multiple Emmys for their acting work on "Seinfeld," with Seinfeld receiving five noms, Alexander receiving seven, Louis-Dreyfus also receiving seven (and winning one), and Richards netting five and winning three. It couldn't be made today.

Weirdly, the character of Elaine wasn't in the pilot for "Seinfeld," called "The Seinfeld Chronicles" (July 5, 1989). The fourth lead role was originally supposed to be a waitress named Claire, played by actress Lee Garlington, but the restaurant where she worked was re-tooled for the show's second episode, becoming a joint called Monk's Café. Claire, likewise, was cast aside in favor of a new character named Eileen, and then Elaine. Elaine was first in the episode "Male Unbonding" (June 14, 1990), which was the second episode filmed, but the fourth aired. Her first "full appearance" was in "The Stake Out" (May 31, 1990), where she was introduced as Jerry's ex-girlfriend. In that episode, the pair decided to remain good friends despite their breakup. Elaine would appear in every episode thereafter. Louis-Dreyfus was only able to join after another sitcom she was working on was canceled.

Seinfeld appeared on "Entertainment Tonight" back in 2018 while attending a ceremony in Washington D.C., wherein Louis-Dreyfus was receiving a Mark Twain Prize. He recalled the slow roll-out of the Elaine character and felt that Julia Louis-Dreyfus not only knocked it out of the park with her performance, but also became a vital part of the show's success. Without her, Seinfeld said, the show wouldn't have been as big a hit.