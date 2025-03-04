A Failed Sitcom Allowed Julia Louis-Dreyfus To Join Seinfeld

In the interview, Louis-Dreyfus explained that after she finished starring on the two-season sitcom "Day by Day," she had a contract with Warner Bros. Television to develop her own series. Unfortunately, she didn't really like the scripts she was seeing for the show. Since she had a clause where she could back out if the writing wasn't up to par, she decided to go the other way, and the show never came to be. Then, she said, fate intervened:

"...about 48 hours later, no kidding, I was approached by Larry [David] that he had written these four scripts for this show and would I read them and et cetera et cetera. So I read these four scripts. They were phenomenal."

She notes that she didn't have much to do in two of the four episodes and it felt like a little bit of a let-down since she had just been about to star in her own series, but she liked the scripts and the energy when she met Seinfeld so much that she decided to do it anyway. She also notes that Warner Bros. allegedly sued her because they thought she had breached her contract by reading David's scripts and then quitting her own show, but that she stuck by how things happened and they let it go. It's a good thing, too, because Louis-Dreyfus was on her way to being one of television's biggest stars. "Seinfeld" was kind of a lightning-in-a-bottle success, and it couldn't have happened without Elaine.