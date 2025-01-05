Why Elaine Is Missing From Two Seinfeld Episodes In Season 4

The hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld" was ostensibly about a fictionalized version of comedian Jerry Seinfeld (played by himself), but in reality, it was about one of the most deeply dysfunctional friend groups in television history. Each of the four members of the core gang was absolutely vital to the show's success, as they balanced one another. The dynamic doesn't work without their individual quirks. Conceptualized as a "show about nothing" by series creator Larry David, the characters became the real draw, and that made it especially noticeable when one of them was missing.

Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, was the only female member of the core four, but that wasn't the original plan. In fact, a waitress named Claire (Lee Garlington) was originally planned to be the fourth lead, but the writers dropped her after the pilot because they wanted someone more active with the main group. Elaine, Jerry's ex-girlfriend character from episode four, was the perfect fit, and the rest is television history. Elaine was in every single episode of "Seinfeld" after the pilot... except for two. She's notably absent from the season 4 two-part premiere, but what happened?