The SNL 50 Anniversary Special's 6 Best Moments, Ranked

Even though it was a Sunday night, the 50th anniversary special of "Saturday Night Live" hit the airwaves on NBC and Peacock on February 16, 2025, packed with hilarious stars from across every generation of "SNL" and fully filled with cameos from some of their most famous and beloved hosts from over the years. 200 extra seats were added to the historic Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza in order to accommodate the event's massive crowd, and there was even an overflow room (and if you got stuck in there instead of the main studio, you may want to question your power in Hollywood).

The result was quite spectacular, from the laughs featuring your favorite cast members to the special appearances by the likes of Adam Driver, Meryl Streep, Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Scarlett Johansson, Nathan Lane, Paul Rudd, Ayo Edebiri, Robert De Niro, and even a self-aware appearance by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amidst their "It Ends With Us" controversy. Though the overall event wasn't necessarily as celebratory or self-congratulatory as the 40th anniversary special in 2015, that may have actually been a good thing. Instead, this felt more like a blockbuster episode of "SNL" — one that pulled out all the stops and brought back some beloved sketch formulas, including star-studded surprises and even some unexpected crossovers.

After over two and a half hours of "SNL" packed into the evening (three and a half with commercials), here are the six best moments from the "SNL 50" anniversary special.